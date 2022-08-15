Pep Guardiola Reveals Importance Of Manchester City's Winning Start

Under normal circumstances, Manchester City winning their opening two games would be considered a good start to the season but Pep Guardiola has revealed why this winning start is even more crucial for City this campaign.

City have enjoyed an incredibly strong start to the season, winning their opening two matches against West Ham and Bournemouth. In those games the Sky Blues have scored a total of six goals while conceding a grand total of zero in the opposite direction, representing a near-perfect start to their campaign.

The Cityzens were solid in their opening 2-0 win against The Hammers and fans will have been encouraged after seeing Erling Haaland score a brace in his Premier League debut. However, it was their second game in which they impressed the most, battering Bournemouth 4-0.

City were completely dominant against The Cherries and were deserving of the score line and their manager has been incredibly impressed with his side's start to the season.

"I have no complaints, especially zero goals (conceded)," the City boss told Mancity.com.

“The fact we concede one shot on target (against Bournemouth) and in the game against West Ham, apart from Michail Antonio with the header and Declan Rice we didn’t concede much.

“That is the most important thing. We have the desire to gain the ball and with the ball we are incredibly well organised.

“Every time we lose the ball, we don’t concede the runners or counter attacks and that is so important for us especially against teams like West Ham.

Considering City generally hit their best form during the winter months, it was imperative the side got off to a stronger start to the season this year, with the World Cup occupying the festive period this season.

Guardiola was keen to emphasise just how important The Cityzens' strong start to the season was, in the context of the World cup, saying: “But we cannot forget three seasons ago when Liverpool won the Premier League, we lost five points in the first five games.

“Two seasons ago we lost seven points in the first five games and last season we lost five points in the first five games.

“Always in this period we drop points, (then) after we make maybe 12, 13, 14 games in a row winning.

“This year that isn’t going to happen because when we are strongest - October, November, December - this is the World Cup.

“Maybe it will be different (this season). Of course, it is so important to start this consistent but now we have one or two days off and prepare our game for Newcastle.”

The Cityzens will be desperate to continue their winning form before the World Cup kicks off in November, with a large number of their players expected to leave on international duty for the World Cup.

There is no telling how City's players will be affected by the mid-season tournament upon their return for the second half of the season, so capitalising while they have a fully fit squad is key for the club in their pursuit of the Premier League title.

