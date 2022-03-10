Pep Guardiola Insists Bernardo Silva Will NEVER Win the Ballon D'Or

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted that, despite his sensational performances for both club and country in recent months, Bernardo Silva will never be crowned as the recipient of the prestigious Ballon D'Or award.

Up until this point in the ongoing season, there is a strong case to make for Bernardo Silva being one of, if not the best player in the world.

The Portuguese international’s unique blend of technical mastery and hard graft certainly makes him one of the closest things to a complete footballer, as there is arguably not a box that is left unticked in his game.

Setting big games alight such as against the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, Bernardo Silva has at times singlehandedly dominated several high-quality midfield collectives - convincing some fans and pundits alike to put him amongst the crème-de-la-crème of world football.

While Pep Guardiola is also one of Bernardo Silva’s biggest admirers, he explained why he believes Manchester City’s key man does not have a shot at winning FranceFootball's Ballon d’Or anytime soon.

IMAGO / Sportimage Pep Guardiola told Sky Sports this week, “He (Bernardo Silva) is never going to win the Ballon d’Or because you have to be on social media, you have to not just win but score a lot of goals and Bernardo does not have that quality." IMAGO / Sportimage “If one day it does happen, I would love it. I would be happy for him like any other player that we have here that one day would win the Ballon d’Or." IMAGO / PA Images

Pep Guardiola continued, "I would be more than grateful to experience that award with him. For me, as a manager, he can do everything."

While the Catalan boss’ opinion certainly has plenty of weight behind it, the Ballon d’Or could certainly be on the cards for an in-form Bernardo Silva, with Manchester City being in contention on three separate fronts at present this season.

However, it would certainly require Pep Guardiola's side to be successful in all of the Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup, while Bernardo Silva also securing prizes at international level in the calendar year, to give the former AS Monaco man any chance of securing football's top individual award.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube