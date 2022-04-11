Pep Guardiola Insists Liverpool Are A 'Joy to Watch' Following Thrilling 2-2 Draw With Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola described his side's performance against Liverpool as 'really well', and labeled the contest as a 'good advert' for the Premier League after the clash.

After several fans and pundits had tipped Liverpool as the favourites to get the victory against Manchester City in a top of the table Premier League clash, it’s safe to say that the hosts were the better side on the day, despite having to share the spoils.

Despite taking the lead against Jurgen Klopp’s men twice, via goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus, missing a host of gilt-edged chances meant the game ended in a 2-2 draw as Manchester City failed to put the title race to bed at the Etihad Stadium.

IMAGO / Xinhua Speaking after his side maintained their one-point lead at the top of the league table, Pep Guardiola gave a detailed breakdown of the Manchester City display and also highlighted how the showdown lived up to the pre-match hype. IMAGO / Xinhua Guardiola explained, “He (Jurgen Klopp) likes that, these punching games. We face them, it was a good advert for the Premier League. Both teams tried to win. Unfortunately, we couldn’t win, I had a feeling we could leave alive from here." IMAGO / Sportimage

"Liverpool is a joy to watch, the threats they have upfront. No doubts how difficult they are. We perform really well, I’m so proud of my team. Now both teams know seven games left, we have to win all of them otherwise it will be over. We have to play for that."

Pep Guardiola continued, “I think the second half was quite similar to the first half, except the first ten minutes when you concede after a minute and get a punch. You can analyse tactics but the emotions of the players after the first 10-15 minutes, Bernardo (Silva), Rodri, Ayme (Laporte), John (Stones) start to do it, we played really well.

"They are so compact, especially between the lines. We had incredible balance between the three guys up front.”

While there is a sense that the Manchester City boss rues the draw as a chance missed to arguably end the Premier League title race once and for all this season, he is understandably beaming at his side’s brilliant all-round performance.

