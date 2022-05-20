Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Insists Manchester City Have Been 'Outsiders' in the Last Decade Compared to Liverpool, Manchester United, and Arsenal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has clarified his previous comments regarding supporters, ahead of Sunday's final match of the season against Aston Villa, where the Blues are bidding to claim their sixth Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola is hoping to win his fourth Premier League title this weekend, as Manchester City take a narrow one point advantage at the top of the table into Sunday's crunch meeting with Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium. 

City are one win away from successfully fighting off Liverpool and retaining their Premier League crown, although an Aston Villa side managed by former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard currently stands between the Blues and silverware. 

The Sky Blues have been handed a major boost prior to Sunday's match, with Pep Guardiola welcoming defensive duo Kyle Walker and John Stones back to first-team training, despite previously stating that the pair would miss the remainder of the season.   

Despite title talk dominating the Catalan's final press conference of the campaign, Pep Guardiola did choose to clarify his recent jibe surrounding Liverpool, and suggestions that everyone supports the Merseyside club.

"I'm sure my English isn't good after four, five years. I said at the time, when you arrive at the titles, the teams with more history have more supporters. It happens in Spain, Germany and Italy. We (Manchester City) are outsiders in the last decade."

Guardiola continued, "In that moment, of course people don't want Liverpool or us to win. Liverpool fans want to win. I'm not saying all the country are Liverpool fans but in general, they are a team with more titles."

The Manchester City manger cited some of the club's previous successes, as he continued, "Maybe I'm wrong, but in countries all around the world there are two, three teams people support more than the other ones."

"Liverpool, (Manchester) United, Arsenal have a lot of history, we are new. How many times we arrive in this history? Brighton (in 2019), Paul Dickov (against Gillingham in 1999), I don't think so. It's not much. It's why we feel it's a privilege and won't waste this opportunity to enjoy the 95 minutes (against Aston Villa on Sunday)."

