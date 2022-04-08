Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Insists Manchester City's Players are 'THE Best' and 'Exceptional' Ahead of Liverpool Showdown

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has described his Manchester City players as 'the best', and explained how he himself has become more 'relaxed' with time as a manager, speaking ahead of the Premier League showdown against Liverpool this weekend.

It is safe to say that ever since Pep Guardiola arrived on English shores in the summer of 2016, Manchester City have become the benchmark for the rest of the clubs in the country.

Manchester City's staggering trophy haul during the Catalan’s time at the helm proves the aforementioned statement, with three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four Carabao Cups to the club's name during a six-year period.

As the Premier League champions prepare for an epic top of the table clash against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, Pep Guardiola has been quizzed on the pride he feels in his players for continuing their fight at the very top.

I'd say incredible things about my team. It's not my intention to praise myself. My team are the best," Pep Guardiola told the media in a press conference on Friday afternoon.

"The way we drop points is the way how good we are. How to benefit the sport winning and losing. Many years in this country, how difficult it is. When people say City are the best, they want to put a net."

Pep Guardiola continued, "I like to admit my players are exceptional. I don't want to say for the staff, who they are. Many years doing good things. It's not because we are ahead of anyone, it's because they are incredible. You see analysis of how they are. This is what I need personally to improve myself."

"Come on, let’s try to beat them and what we can do to be better. I like to be here for Sunday's game. I sleep like a baby before it. I'm a bit upset with the Premier League because they put the game when Tiger Woods is back!”

After expressing his admiration towards this incredible crop of players at the Etihad Stadium, the 51-year old gave an interesting insight into how he has become a lot calmer as a manager over time.

I'm more relaxed. The week before the Champions League final too. I suffer more in October-December for the rhythm. I'm not nervous because we can win or lose but we give everything for our people. We know if we don't perform in our excellent way we don't have as much changes. Be solid until the last minute.”

