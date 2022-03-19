Pep Guardiola Insists on 'Liking' Aspects of Football More than Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone After Champions League Draw

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has insisted on 'liking' aspects of football more than his Atletico Madrid counterpart Diego Simeone, when speaking about differences in playing style following the Champions League draw on Friday morning.

On Friday morning, Manchester City discovered their fate in the Champions League draw, as they were confirmed to face Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The Spanish giants have established a reputation for being one of the toughest opponents to break down and to come up against in Europe, as seen with how they masterminded a two-legged victory against Manchester United to reach the last-eight.

Pep Guardiola discussed how the stability offered by legendary coach Diego Simeone’s continued presence to this day has played a major role in their sustained success.

“When this happens, you have an incredible achievement as a club, as an institution. That club, (Diego) Simeone won’t be sacked, all the players know who is the manager. If it doesn’t work, no manager can sustain a team like Atletico."

"He will be replaced, but everybody knows what is their path and what they have to do. They are incredibly consistent in the last year," Pep Guardiola explained ahead of his side’s upcoming FA Cup quarter-final clash against Southampton.

IMAGO / Marca The Catalan boss’ respect for his managerial counterpart is evident, as he understands the threat posed by the La Liga champions. Guardiola was also quizzed about whether Simeone’s style was the exact opposite to his signature footballing philosophy. “I don't understand his matches because I wasn't in his training. If he likes to not concede goals, I like more than him. If he wants to win games, I like more. I like counter-attacks more than him. I like a lot of things, would like to do what they are able to do." IMAGO / PA Images Guardiola continued, "All teams concede few goals, few chances. We try to do it with the ball, they are sometimes a bit deeper. The first 15-20 minutes against (Manchester) United, United couldn't breathe. After, they use the quality. The second leg, they defend but with Griezmann, Carrasco, Felix, Lodi, Llorente, Koke and can use the counter-attack, they are doing that for many years." IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

"They reached the final of the Champions League, for one minute didn't win it. I'm not saying there is a comparison, they play to win and we do. We try, knowing it will be difficult to impose our game against them. We have to be clever, we know they will have it, have the chances to score."

The Manchester City manager closed, "It doesn't matter if we play another opponent, it would be difficult too. We go a nice stadium, incredible stadium and we go to try and reach the semi-final, hopefully they are worried to play against us.”

