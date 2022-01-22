Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Insists on Not Betraying Manchester City Following Question on Future

Pep Guardiola has been speaking on his future at Manchester City, and the next steps for his career, insisting on not betraying the Premier League club.

Pep Guardiola is entering 2022 with just one year remaining on his current contract.

Given that the Spanish manager will have completed seven full seasons at the club by 2023, the question remains whether he has yet another extension in mind or will he finally call it a day at Manchester City?

In his latest press conference ahead of Manchester City’s next Premier League encounter against Southampton, Guardiola discussed where the next stage of his career is headed.

The decision will be taken with the club”, he opened.

Pep Guardiola continued, “They gave me everything so I cannot betray them, or have them feel I had done something wrong to them. It would not be nice from my side.

Together, we have made decisions in the past, to extend the contract two times and it will be the same now. It depends on how they feel about me and how I feel with the club.”

Honestly, I never think what is going to happen far away. In football, the end of the season is far away so now it just Southampton,” Pep Guardiola concluded.

While the final decision lies in the hands of the manager and Manchester City, it has to be said that Pep Guardiola is only improving as a tactician with time.

This current Manchester City side is dominating proceedings without operating with a natural striker, while being a more compact and defensively sound version of iconic sides such as the ‘Centurions’ and the ‘Fourmidables’.

The genius of Pep Guardiola simply does not have a downside and it would a sight to behold to see the Spaniard continue his affinity with Manchester City in a footballing landscape where loyalty is well and truly rare.

