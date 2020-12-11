Pep Guardiola is a ‘firm admirer’ – Man City expected to give defender fresh contract terms

Following rumours of intensified interest from Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, Manchester City are expected to reject any offers for in-form defender John Stones (26) - as per the latest reports on Friday.

According to Metro journalist Sean Kearns, Pep Guardiola has grown to become a ‘firm admirer’ of the Englishman and hopes for the defender to commit his future to the club with a new contract extension.

Stones is believed to have revitalised his happiness in Manchester following his exceptional return of form, thus climbing the ranks in the centre back hierarchy and finding his name more commonly on the team sheet than not.

Several months ago, Stones was out of favour in defence, and Guardiola would even opt to select midfielder Fernandinho in his place.

Nicknamed ‘The Barnsley-Beckenbauer’, Stones has started four out of the previous five games under Pep and kept a clean sheet in all of them.

It is expected that Stones will have an important role in the side during the Manchester Derby on Saturday, most likely attributing to his newly formed strong partnership with Ruben Dias.

Starting just 15 out of 48 Premier League games since last season, it is clear that Stones has turned his fortunes around and proved to be a dependable option in defence - he has definitely earned a contract extension from Manchester City.

