Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola is 'Curious' to See How Manchester City React to One Aspect of Fulham Victory

Pep Guardiola has discussed Manchester City's rampant reaction after going a goal down against Fulham in the FA Cup Fourth Round.

After Fulham’s blistering start got them an early lead at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City came back with two goals in nine minutes from Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones.

Despite Marco Silva’s side causing the Premier League champions a host of problems defensively, City’s experience shined through as they entered cruise control, with Riyad Mahrez going on to register a brace.

Speaking to the press after his side’s 4-1 victory, Pep Guardiola has gave his thoughts on the Sky Blues’ quickfire response.

When we concede, I said, ‘I’m curious to see how we react.’ Not just the goal, but we started really well, we concede but after that action from Phil [Foden] was so aggressive and we score a goal,” he explained.

Guardiola continued, “After the first half, they were better, they played really good, we create chances on the counter but not in possession. The second half was much better.”

Read More

The Catalan boss was accurate in his assessment of his side’s reaction, especially as Fulham took the lead in clinical fashion and for much of the first half, had his City side on the ropes. 

However, the ability to not only come up with an instant response, but absorb pressure and be clinical in front of goal, is a sign of a side that knows how to win in a variety of ways.

While Guardiola’s men tend to always dominate proceedings from the off and everything goes according to the script, the visitors’ spirited start led to a classic case of an end-to-end cup tie.

In true champions’ fashion, however, Manchester City embraced the challenge and rose to the occasion - as top teams do.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1009585912h
News

Pep Guardiola is 'Curious' to See How Manchester City React to One Aspect of Fulham Victory

just now
Le Pep
News

Pep Guardiola's Fine-Tuned Manchester City Jigsaw on Course to Dominate World Football

1 hour ago
imago0048466998h
News

"He Will Get What He Deserves” - Pep Guardiola Gives Interesting Response to Question on Striker's Future

2 hours ago
imago1006791542h
News

Pep Guardiola Provides Fascinating Insight into Liam Delap's Performances in Manchester City Training

2 hours ago
Screenshot 2022-02-06 at 16.09.25
News

Manchester City's Jack Grealish Leaves Fan in Tears in Wholesome Moment Caught on Video at the Etihad Stadium

2 hours ago
imago1009565746h
News

Manchester City Learn FA Cup Fifth Round Opponents - Full Draw Completed

7 hours ago
City players cover Fulham
News

"I Suffered A Lot" - Pep Guardiola Praises Fulham's Display Despite Manchester City Defeat in FA Cup Fourth-Round

8 hours ago
Ferna Fulham 2
News

"This is the Beauty of Our Team" - Fernandinho Explains Manchester City's High Levels and Standards Following Fulham Triumph

8 hours ago