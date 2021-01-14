NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Pep Guardiola issues 'reality check' to his squad after 1-0 win over Brighton

Manchester City climbed to third place in the Premier League after picking a 1-0 victory over Brighton.
Raheem Sterling missed a penalty late into Manchester City's 1-0 win over Brighton, but Pep Guardiola is confident that the England international will do better next time. 

In the final minutes of the game, Kevin De Bruyne won a penalty for his side. An 'exhausted' De Bruyne did not want to take the penalty, and Sterling took the responsibility. Unfortunately for the English International, he completely missed the target as the ball went flying over the bar. 

This was his third consecutive miss from the spot. But Guardiola defended his player and remained optimistic that Sterling will score the next one. He also added that he is happy with Sterling's decision to step up and take the penalty when De Bruyne was tired. 

Here's what Guardiola had to say following the match"Kevin is the taker, but he made an incredible effort - not just the action to press the keeper and create the penalty but for the rest of the actions before. 

He was struggling in the last 15 minutes because he was exhausted. I like the guys who take the responsibility for the penalty. It was Raz, and next time it will be better."

City missed a few chances to double their lead earlier in the game. Riyad Mahrez successfully made his way past the defenders but ended up putting the ball wide, whilst later, Bernardo Silva was denied by the bar. 

Phil Foden scored the only goal of the match, courtesy of an assist from Kevin De Bruyne. Guardiola was impressed with the youngster's attitude and stated that he deserves to play more often. 

"I said many times about Phil - just look at his age, number of games, number of goals, number of assists, number of kilometres run for the team. It speaks for itself. 

I am delighted with another good performance, he is close to the goal and has a special instinct not just with the left foot but the right, and he deserves to play. His standards are higher; that is why he deserves to play."

