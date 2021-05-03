Pep Guardiola issues strong warning to Man City stars ahead of crunch Champions League showdown with PSG

Pep Guardiola has issues his Manchester City players with a strong word of warning as the squad gear up to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final second-leg on Tuesday night.

Despite being high on confidence after an extremely successful week of action on the pitch, Pep Guardiola is certainly not taking anything for granted and was keen to ensure his message to the players was brought across when he spoke to the media at the weekend.

The Manchester City boss was speaking after he saw his side move within just three points of the Premier League crown, after goals from Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres secured a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.

Despite being the first to often remain humble in regards to the achievements or pending achievements of his squad, Guardiola was keen to admit his knowledge of the general feeling towards Manchester City at present.

"Everybody knows we are living something special," the boss stated.

“We are one step to be [Premier League] champions again, three times in four years in this country something more than remarkable. And we will play in the semi-final in the Champions League (trying) to reach the final for the first time for this club."

While Manchester City do hold a crucial 2-1 advantage going into the Champions League showdown with PSG on Tuesday night, Guardiola was keen to stress the quality of Mauricio Pochettino's side, and their ability to turn a tie around within just 90 minutes.

"We have to do our job. On Tuesday we have to play almost the perfect performance. We play the team with perhaps right now the most talented players upfront - it’s not just one or two. They can win the game with one single action. We have to play as a team with an incredible mentality to play to win the game," Guardiola said.

The Manchester City manager continued, “We have to be more aggressive with and without the ball and to win the game. That’s why the commitment from everyone is there. We will try and make the best selection as possible and do a good game.”

Pep Guardiola should have a fully-fit squad of players at his disposal going into Tuesday night's game against PSG, while the French outfit are awaiting a late training session involving Kylian Mbappe to assess whether their star man can play any role in the clash.

The managers of both teams are expected to speak to the media throughout Monday afternoon, to address the burning questions ahead of what is set to be a huge night in the season's of both clubs.

