Pep Guardiola Jokes He Could Park The Bus and Protect Manchester City's One-Point Lead Over Liverpool at the Top of the Premier League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has joked that he could train his squad to set up and park the bus against Liverpool this weekend, following their frustrating experience against Atletico Madrid in midweek.

Manchester City and Liverpool find themselves locked in battle for the Premier League title once again, with Jurgen Klopp's side sitting just one behind the Blues at the top of the table ahead of Sunday's match.

Liverpool temporarily knocked Manchester City off of first place for the first time in over 100 days with a 2-0 win over Watford last Saturday, though the Sky Blues responded accordingly, sealing a comfortable 2-0 win away at Burnley.

Jurgen Klopp hasn't won at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League since 2015, while Manchester City are unbeaten in their last four matches against the Merseyside club, despite their historically poor record at Anfield.

The Sky Blues came behind twice to secure a 2-2 draw at Anfield back in October, and the two North-West heavyweights are set do battle next weekend as well, meeting at Wembley in the Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final.

IMAGO / PA Images This weekend, attention is very much on Sunday's Premier League clash, and although a victory would see Manchester City move four points clear at the top of the table, Pep Guardiola refused to accept that this weekend's match would be title defining. "I don't know. It will be massive, important three points but still remains seven games. Important, of course it is," replied the Catalan coach. IMAGO / PA Images Manchester City would remain one point ahead of Liverpool with a draw on Sunday, but Pep Guardiola was quick to shut down such a defensive mentality, despite initially joking he could set up to 'park the bus'. IMAGO / PA Images

"We train today to sit back 90 minutes, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0. No, never in my life I play to draw, we play to be ourselves. We prepare different to any other team. Our build up, final third, pressing."

The Manchester City boss also placed emphasises on the small details which could decide Sunday's huge match, as he said, "The times we play against them, always are many decisions in the game. Many details in both sides. Both teams are good."

"We try to discover the weak points they have which are few. We try to exploit it, try to be ourselves. We play already many times, not just Premier League, always was interesting games."

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube