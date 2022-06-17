Pep Guardiola's Assistant Coach Juanma Lillo Leaves Manchester City in Qatar Move

Manchester City have announced the departure of assistant manager Juanma Lillo, who is joining Qatari club Al-Sadd to become their head coach.

The Spaniard spent two years at City as Pep Guardiola’s assistant, winning two Premier League titles and a League Cup in that period.

While Lillo has taken up three jobs as an assistant coach in his career, he has spent the majority of it as a head coach, managing 18 clubs in a career that has spanned 31 years.

Lillo made initially made a name for himself at the now liquidated UD Salamanca, where he gained promotion to La Liga in 1995 aged just 29, making him the youngest manager to ever coach in the La Liga.

Since then, he’s gone on to manage Real Zaragoza, Real Sociedad and UD Almeria. He has also had spells as an assistant with Chile and Sevilla.

Speaking about his departure from City, Lillo said: “My time at Manchester City has been one of the most enjoyable periods of my career.

“To work alongside Pep, his backroom staff and this group of players has been a pleasure and I hope to have contributed in a small way to the fantastic success we have enjoyed on the pitch.

“I wish the club the very best and hope they can achieve all of their ambitions moving forwards.”

