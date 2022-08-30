Pep Guardiola Says Julian Alvarez Can Reach An Elite Level

City signed the Argentina striker in the January transfer window from River plate but opted to immediately send the 22-year-old back to his former club where he would see out the rest of the season.

Alvarez looked great value at just €17million in the context of his fantastic record while playing in South America.

The young striker scored 54 goals and provided 31 assists in 122 games, representing a return of one goal contribution in less than every two matches. The Argentinian was in particularly fine form last season, in which he scored 18 goals and registered 6 assists in 26 games.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The striker hasn't been involved in a great deal of first-team football this season, playing just 57 minutes of Premier League football in City's four Premier League matches.

However, Alvarez did impress in The Cityzens' Community Shield defeat to Liverpool, in which he scored the Sky Blues' only goal and the 22-year-old also found himself on the scoresheet in his side's friendly against Barcelona last week.

Despite his lack of game time in the Premier League thus far, his new manager has revealed that he has been surprised by just how good the Argentine striker is.

"How good he is. I know him a little from (watching him on) TV for River Plate. (I've been) Surprised at how good he is," Guardiola said in his pre-Nottingham Forest press conference, via The Manchester Evening News.

When asked if he believes that Alvarez can become an elite-level player, the Spaniard responded: "Definitely. (He's) So humble and positive. Every session leaves everything. (He had an) Impact in pre-season, now plays minutes.

"(He was) Involved in two goals the last game, always the sense to be involved in the right areas. When he drops he has the quality to play. Everyone is talking about Erling (Haaland), but he is exceptional."

While Alvarez' minutes have been lacking so far this campaign, it is likely that he will now start to be much more involved within City's starting eleven.

Guardiola famously favours squad rotation when his club are involved in midweek fixtures, which are set to ramp up starting this week with The Cityzens' midweek clash against Forest scheduled for tomorrow and their Champions League campaign kicking off against Sevilla next Tuesday, so there is a possibility Alvarez could be started in either game.

