Pep Guardiola Keen to Grant Manchester City Academy Star Increased First-Team Opportunities Next Season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen to grant increased first-team opportunities for one of the club's brightest prospects to have emerged from their academy system in recent years.

With the uncertain futures of three of Manchester City's attacking players continuing to drag on towards the summer transfer window, able replacements already at the club and on the transfer market are being mooted in various quarters.

Gabriel Jesus - who is being strongly linked with a move to Arsenal, Raheem Sterling - who is attracting attention from up to five European giants, as well as Riyad Mahrez are all entering the final years of their Etihad Stadium contracts.

As such, and perhaps unsurprisingly, transfer rumours surrounding their respective futures and who could perhaps replace them ahead of the new season are rife within the general media at present.

One such name who impressed greatly at different stages of the previous campaign is Manchester City academy graduate and local lad, Cole Palmer - a teenage forward that has the capability to play across the entire frontline.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) According to the information of Paul Hirst at The Times, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is keen to give Cole Palmer more game time on the right wing from next season. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) This would further throw into doubt the futures of the aforementioned, more established first-team attacking trio, as well as whether Manchester City hold any serious interest in some of the names that have been linked with the club for the attacking roles. IMAGO / PA Images

One such name is AC Milan forward Rafael Leao - who has reportedly already entered into talks with Manchester City, albeit through his agent Jorge Mendes, who is known to have strong contacts and a good working relationship with the relevant Etihad officials.

However, given Leao is understood to have a contract proposal already on the table at the Milan club, and the great interest from several clubs across the continent, a switch to Manchester City is very far from completion at present.

With that being said however, it is certainly a situation to keep an eye on, especially if one or more of Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, or Riyad Mahrez were to find their way through the Manchester City exit door in the coming weeks.

