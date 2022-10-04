Pep Guardiola On Key Difference Between Lionel Messi And Erling Haaland

As far as the conversation regarding the best player in world football goes, two names that will always come up are Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian striker has established himself as one of the best players in world football over the last few years following his meteoric rise at Borussia Dortmund and has looked unstoppable thus far at Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Messi had a consistent spell of over a decade where he was considered by many to be the best player on the planet and there is a belief amongst many football fans that he is the greatest player in the history of the sport.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

The Argentine has won a record-breaking seven Ballons d'Or and almost every available trophy during his time with Barcelona, where he stayed for 21 years in total.

The 35-year-old joined French giants PSG last season due to Barca's dire financial situation and the magician was perceived to have struggled by many in his first season in the French capital.

However, what seems to be the case here is that the former Barca man fell victim to his own lofty standards that have been set over the past decade or so.

In what many described as a 'poor season' for Messi, the Argentina international still amassed a total of 26 goal contributions in 34 games for his new club- a record that most players in world football would be overjoyed with.

IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

Last season aside, the seven-time Ballon D'Or winner seems to have improved this season and has already provided 15 goal contributions in just 12 games in all competitions for the Paris natives, quashing any doubts that he was unable to continue performing to the highest standard.

But while Messi has had a brilliant start to the season, nobody has had a better beginning to their campaign than Haaland.

The 22-year-old has been in terrifying form so far this season and his goalscoring record speaks for itself in terms of how the Norwegian should be viewed alongside the greatest players in the world.

In just 11 games in all competitions this season, the striker has scored 17 goals and provided three assists. Based on these numbers, there is a definite argument to be made for Haaland being the best player in the world at this moment in time.

IMAGO / Sportimage

However, Haaland's manager Pep Guardiola was keen to make a clear distinction between the two players when he was asked if Haaland gives him the same feeling that Messi used to in terms of goalscoring, having managed the Argentine when he was Barcelona's head coach.

Speaking post-match following City's demolition of Manchester United, Guardiola said: "The difference (is), Erling needs maybe all his (team)mates, to do it. (It is still) Unbelievable. (But) Messi had the ability for himself to do it."

This doesn't seem like an unfair knock on Haaland's ability, considering he is being compared to arguably the greatest footballer of all time.

And the point itself is a valid one, with many of Messi's goals coming thanks to his otherworldly technical ability in jaw-dropping solo runs.

Many may disagree with Guardiola's argument and point to the fact that Messi was surrounded by once in a generation players in Xavi, Iniesta and Neymar and that his output decreased once all three men were no longer with the club.

However, this is an argument that falls flat when you consider that Messi continued to put up great numbers, better than most players in the world, without all of those men in the same squad as him.

While it is true his numbers decreased slightly and Barca's success dwindled when these players left, any player is going to score fewer goals without a better team around them and that team is going to win fewer trophies, it's simply common sense.

Once again, it seems the Argentine is a victim of his own success when it comes to arguments like this- with many believing that his failure to score more than 40 or 50 goals a season every year is evidence of him 'relying' upon other players. It simply isn't humanly possible to consistently hit these numbers, and the fact that his output was ever at this level in the first place is extraordinary in its own right.

IMAGO / ULMER Pressebildagentur

However, while the point about Haaland needing 'all of his mates' is an understandable one given his style of play, the Norwegian did still score a considerable amount of goals for 'lesser' teams while playing in the Champions League for both RB Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund.

Although it is still hard to disagree that the Norwegian's alien numbers this season would have been impossible without the service of his City teammates, which is a cut above what he will have experienced at his former clubs.

But while many will disagree with Guardiola's verdict, it's hard to see a fault in his comments as it is a simple fact that Messi is more capable of scoring solo goals due to his technical ability, even in the twilight of his career.

Ultimately, it's very hard to compare two players that have such different profiles but it is an undeniable fact that Messi is simply a better dribbler than Haaland. The Norwegian's game instead lends itself more to relying on passes and crosses from his teammates, due to his height and speed, alongside his elite-level movement.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

The Spaniard isn't saying that Haaland is not an immensely talented footballer or that he isn't necessarily the best player on the planet right now. What he is saying is that these are two very different players, with very different skillsets.

One player's profile leant itself more to scoring off the back of solo runs, while the other needs his teammates to supply him with crosses and through balls more often.

Consequently, it makes logical sense for the latter of the two's individual success to be more dependent on the quality of service he is receiving from his teammates.

Guardiola isn't denying that a lot of Messi's goals came from the world-class playmaking of his teammates, either. He is simply stating that out of the two, Messi is more likely to score goals without needing to be fed the ball by his teammates- which isn't all that controversial when you think about it.

