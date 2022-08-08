Pep Guardiola Heaps Praise On Kyle Walker Following Manchester City's Win Against West Ham

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that Kyle Walker played one of his best games for City in the Sky Blues' 2-0 win against West Ham on Sunday.

Walker played the full 90 minutes and put in a solid performance, attempting 88 passes and completing 82 of those with a success rate of 88%, while also winning one ground and one aerial dual in the game (Via Sofascore).

The Sky Blues ran out 2-0 winners thanks to an Erling Haaland brace, which represents their first win at the London Stadium in their last three games. The Cityzens drew and lost their last two league games away to the Hammers, and were knocked out of the League Cup by The Irons last October, so City will be happy to have finally beaten West Ham in their own ground once again.

Given City's recent record against The Hammers, Guardiola was delighted to have beaten the London club. "The last two years we couldn't win here, it's always a tough place to come," the Spaniard said, via Manchester Evening News.

"The first game away in all leagues is difficult. We make an exceptional performance everywhere. We were perfect, much more aggressive in terms of going to win the ball, really to win the ball. Against Liverpool we were really, really, really poor."

And the City boss believes that both of his fullbacks were key to the win, saying: "After with the process we played really well. The back four, Kyle and Joao (Cancelo) were amazing.

"Today Kyle Walker was exceptional, maybe one of the best games he played since we were together. Not just defensive, he was part of all things, wanted to play with the ball and do it. Joao with his focus, all guys were brilliant, didn't concede much. Now we have a threat with Erling (Haaland)."

Walker has been an incredibly reliable performer for City over the last five years since signing from Tottenham Hotspur, so Guardiola's comments are high praise indeed. Walker will be keen to continue in the same vein as he looks to cement the right-back spot in England's starting eleven as his own, ahead of November's World Cup.

Read More Manchester City Coverage