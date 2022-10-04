Pep Guardiola Confirms Kyle Walker Will Miss Copenhagen Match Through Injury

It appears that Kyle Walker will have to wait to play in his first Champions League match of the season after Pep Guardiola confirmed that the right-back will miss Man City's match with FC Copenhagen tomorrow.

The 32-year-old is now set to have missed all three of City's European games thus far due to injury.

This follows the England international being forced to leave the pitch in City's 6-3 battering of rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Walker was forced to leave the pitch after just 41 minutes with an injury that has yet to be disclosed by the club.

While the specific nature of his injury remains unclear as of now, the defender appeared to be in a significant amount of discomfort as he left the pitch.

However, it's fair to say his side didn't miss him too much in the game as they went on to humiliate their rivals in what was an incredibly satisfying derby day victory.

Speaking after the game via his Instagram account the former Spurs man said: "Manchester is BLUE. Brilliant by everyone today. Gutted to come off injured, hopefully it isn’t too bad. Thanks for all the support today."

A man who was conspicuous by his absence in the derby was Spanish midfielder Rodri, who failed to even make the bench on the day due to what Guardiola described as 'niggles' in his leg.

Speaking in his pre-Copenhagen press conference this afternoon, the City boss has provided an update on both men's fitness, via The Manchester Evening News, he said: "We will train this afternoon and know if Rodri is better. Kyle is out. We will see (if Rodri is fit in) the training session."

It remains unclear how long Walker will be out for, given that Guardiola failed to specify a timeframe or even what type of injury the defender sustained on Sunday.

However, City fans will be desperate for the fullback to make a speedy recovery, with the Sky Blues set to take on rivals Liverpool in a huge game in just two weeks.

