Pep Guardiola labels Champions League 'unfair' during reaction to Borussia Dortmund victory

A beaming Pep Guardiola described how 'incredibly happy' he was as his squad made the Champions League semi-final for just the second time in the clubs history.

Goals from Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden secured a 2-1 victory on the night, sending Manchester City through to face Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game in Dortmund, Pep Guardiola has expressed his delight for his squad, and his club.

"Incredibly happy for this club, this organisation, for the chairman, for our players, for our fans. The second time to the semi finals there's not much history in this club but we try to build it. We were brilliant except for the first ten minutes they were good,” said Guardiola post-match.

He continued, “The last 30 mins and the second half we were good. Incredibly happy to be in the semi finals, the best four teams in Europe against big, strong teams. We try to arrive good and play a good game.”

Pep Guardiola was also quick to point out that the Champions League is a brutal competition in which one mistake can lead to failure.

"This competition is nice but at the same time so unfair," Guardiola said, "We are judged if we are knocked out the whole season is a failure. When you play 11 months for the Premier League, the cups, for everything.”

Reminiscing on past heartbreaks, Pep Guardiola continued, “This is a competition, today was a penalty with the hand, maybe could be not given. We were out with a hand vs Tottenham in a quarter final which was not given which was incredible hands from Llorente."

"This competition depends on the situations. The way we played 30 minutes of the first half and especially the second half. Personality, we passed the ball, and we did it."

It's a repeat of the 2015/2016 quarter-final next for Manchester City in Europe's premier competition, as they gear up to face PSG in the last four of the competition.

On top of that, the squad also face the hectic schedule which now looms over them, as they take on all four fronts heading into mid-April.

