Pep Guardiola labels Man City defender as 'incredible' following outstanding Boxing Day performance

Joao Cancelo emerged as the best performer for Manchester City in their 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Boxing Day.
An early goal from IIkay Gundogan and a second from Ferran Torres led Manchester City to a comfortable victory against Newcastle United. 

However, it was Joao Cancelo who managed to steal the show with his stellar performance at Etihad Stadium. Despite his defensive responsibilities, Cancelo played a big role in moving the ball forward while the opponents remained fixated on defending deep throughout the game. The 26-year-old played a critical role in the build-up for both the goals that allowed City to seal the victory. 

Pep Guardiola certainly noticed Cancelo's contribution in the game and trusted him to play in different positions at once. He praised his defender's 'incredible quality' and even said that Cancelo could play against Everton tomorrow

"He's a player with incredible quality. His regeneration, physicality is incredible. He could play tomorrow! In the final third, he has a special quality. He has courage. Sometimes I ask him to play in different positions than what he is comfortable with."

Guardiola also took the opportunity to point out that City's attackers missed two big chances to score a goal and sought improvement from his players in that aspect. 

"The results are a consequence of the way we play. We are getting better. The players realise why it is important what we do. We missed two chances, two metres from the goal. When we improve here, we will score many goals."

