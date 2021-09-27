Pep Guardiola Labels One Man City Star As 'One of the Best Players in the World'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise upon Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva, amid ongoing doubts over the player's future at the Etihad Stadium.

Bernardo joined City in the summer of 2017 and owing to his tenacious work rate alongside his exceptional ability, the diminutive playmaker quickly established himself as a popular figure amongst the Manchester City faithful.

However, despite collecting a slew of honours, in recent months it has emerged that the player has been looking to leave the club due to a wish to move closer to his homeland and also to embark on a new challenge. However, during the most recent summer transfer window, a move failed to materialise.

Despite being unable to find a way out of the club, the Portuguese international has not allowed the situation to negatively affect his performances as Silva has arguably been one of the side’s strongest performers so far this term, and consequently, Pep Guardiola has recognised his efforts.

Speaking after Manchester City's impressive victory at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, Pep Guardiola has praised the immense contributions of Bernardo Silva throughout his time with the club.

Reflecting on Silva’s incredible performance against reigning European Champions Chelsea, the Catalan noted, “What a player. What a performance.”

“He’s so intuitive, it’s not his role as a holding midfielder but he knows perfectly (and) anticipates what is going to happen, with and without the ball.”

“Our build-up helped us to beat these extra passes and defensively how many crosses we stopped in the second half when Chelsea were making a lot of crosses.”

Guardiola continued, “(He is) an exceptional player. All I want for Bernardo is to be happy, here and everywhere, number one is his happiness because he’s a guy who deserves the best, against Norwich he was exceptional, against Arsenal he was exceptional."

“How good he played today wasn’t a surprise. How many times have we seen it, (he was) an incredible signing for us because he’s an exceptional person.”

“I’ll never forget the second Premier League we won with 98 points (2018-19), he was the best player in England, after that he dropped a little bit, but now he’s back and hopefully he can help us.”

Acknowledging Bernardo Silva’s well-known desire to leave the club during the previous transfer window, Guardiola stated, “At the end if he wants to leave, all I can say is the guy at the club who takes Bernardo is taking one of the best players in the world.”

Throughout his time with the Blues, Bernardo Silva has added a considerable amount of silverware to his trophy cabinet, including three Premier League titles, and consequently, it is fair to surmise that his time in Manchester has been a resounding success.

Bernardo Silva is a popular figure amongst Manchester City fans and owing to this, it is the wish of many, if not every supporter of the team, that the Portugal international remains with the club who adore him for the foreseeable future.

