Pep Guardiola Labels Talk of Manchester City Treble Success as Fairytales

Pep Guardiola discussed whether his Manchester City side can complete a historic treble this season, ahead of his side's trip to Selhurst Park.

With Manchester City still in the mix to win the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup this season, several fans and pundits alike have tipped Pep Guardiola’s side to become the second-ever English side to complete the historic treble.

While the milestone has bypassed various legendary teams in the English top-flight over the years, City’s unrivaled levels of consistency and strength in depth make them one of the select few sides in Europe that could emerge triumphantly.

However, ahead of the side's upcoming clash against Crystal Palace, the Blues' boss decided to talk down any treble talk as things stand.

“No, doesn’t motivate me, lower than zero on my mind - Fairytales. This is the reality, you should understand the level is so competitive, so difficult. What we have to do is try and win at Palace.

"After we see. What I’m happy about is we’re in the (Champions League) quarter-finals, the opponent will be so tough. Step by step, recover, increase our levels, then we’ll see,” he said in Thursday's press conference.

As the Premier League title continues to heat up week after week, Guardiola also stated that the remaining games in the division can be considered make-or-break for his side.

IMAGO / PA IMAGES Manchester City beat their local rivals in their last Premier League clash IMAGO / Sportimage Manchester City celebrate De Bruyne's goal

He said, “All the games when we start the last ten games of the league, every game is a final with ten games left.”

Looking ahead, the 51-year old was quizzed about his thoughts on Palace boss Patrick Vieira ahead of City’s upcoming trip to Selhurst Park.

“The team we faced (during Crystal Palace’s 2-0 win against Manchester City) was really good, always difficult vs Crystal Palace, especially at home and away so difficult.

"His intention was to play, press. With Hodgson before, they defend in the box massively well."

The Catalan continued, "Through the months, now just seeing these details, lots of minutes vs Chelsea (before conceding), they’re doing really well. Patrick knows perfectly the Premier League, he has been one of the best players of all time in this league.

"He knows the stadiums, the media, the smell of the competition. Personally, I’m happy he’s going well."

