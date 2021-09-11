Pep Guardiola Lauds Bernardo Silva Following Winning Goal Against Leicester City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has hailed Bernardo Silva after his winning strike in his side's 1-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League.

The Sky Blues sealed their third victory in succession at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, with Silva's goal just past the hour mark helping City claim a hard-fought win against the Foxes.

After a cagey first-half that saw City dominate the ball but struggle to slice open the Leicester backline, the Premier League champions found a way to open proceedings, with Silva netting his first goal of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Portuguese, who has heavily linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium this summer, has been in fine form since the start of the season, and City boss Pep Guardiola was full of praise for the 27-year-old after the win over the east Midlands outfit.

Speaking after the win, the Catalan boss said: “Absolutely. Bernardo (Silva) played really well the last two games (against Arsenal and Leicester)," as quoted by City's official website.

"I am pretty sure that he (Silva) can have a big season. He has an incredible work ethic and quality. We are happy he is here and we’ll see what happens. Again today, the connection with Jack (Grealish) and Joao (Cancelo) was brilliant."

It had emerged ahead of the European Championships that Bernardo wanted to take up a new challenge after spending more than three season in the east side of Manchester, with the likes of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid all being linked with a swoop for the midfielder.

Guardiola added: "We're happy he (Silva) is still here (at City)," as quoted by Simon Bajkowski of Manchester Evening News.

Despite Guardiola's desire to keep hold of the former AS Monaco star, it was believed that City would have allowed Bernardo to leave for the right offer, which failed to arrive in the post-pandemic transfer market.

City have well and truly turned a corner after a drab start to the fresh campaign, with three wins on the spin after suffering consecutive 1-0 defeats at the hands of Leicester and Tottenham in the Community Shield and Premier League respectively.

Despite failing to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham, City's inability to ship out players has helped them over the past month, with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Aymeric Laporte all back to their best.

With Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne getting closer to a return to action as well, Guardiola's side will receive a significant boost ahead of a jam-packed month, during which they play six times in the space of 17 days, including key trips away to Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

