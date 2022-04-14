Pep Guardiola Lauds 'Excellent' Atletico Madrid Second-Half Display in Champions League Quarter-Final Win

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hailed Atletico Madrid for their performance in the second-leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday evening.

After keeping the door shut off the back of a valiant defensive display for 90 minutes, Manchester City booked their place in the semi-finals of the Champions League for the second season in a row with a 1-0 aggregate victory over Atletico Madrid.

The Blues, who were held to a 2-2 draw by Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday, dominated the first-half against a fired-up home side, who sparked a serious of unsavoury rows between both sets of players as the game approached full-time.

IMAGO / NurPhoto However, Pep Guardiola's men were genuinely outplayed by the Spanish champions after the interval but held on to see off Diego Simeone's side owing to an exemplary defensive performance from last season's Champions League finalists. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire Speaking in his post-match press conference on Wednesday, Guardiola praised Atletico for their efforts in the return leg and conceded that his side were not at their usual, flowing best against the La Liga giants. IMAGO / PA Images “In this stadium (Wanda Metropolitano), in this competition (Champions League), it is always difficult. It is a big compliment for the players," the Manchester City manager said.

“We cannot expect every time to make everything marvellous. We have to suffer. I am proud because the opponent (Atletico) was really good.

"We tried to take the ball but were not able (to). With the people and chances they (Atletico) had, they could have scored a goal."

City had a huge chance to put the tie beyond Atletico's reach in stoppage time but Ilkay Gundogan's effort was kept out by Jan Oblak before a host of crucial tackles and saves made by the Blues backline at the death followed by some further post-match altercations in the tunnel.

Guardiola added: “They (Atletico) pushed us a lot, they were excellent (in the) second-half. We forgot to play and we were in big, big trouble. They had chances to score, the second half we had just one.

“The first-half was pretty good. They (Atletico) came out aggressively, we had one or two clear chances. In the second-half of the second-leg, they were much better but at the same time - we defended with everything.

“When a team plays like that, we could not have the ball and our build-up was in danger. (When) it is 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League, we are not used to being in this competition much.”

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube