Pep Guardiola Lauds Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez for Penalty Heroics After Fulham Win in FA Cup Fourth-Round

Pep Guardiola showered praise on Riyad Mahrez after yet another match-winning display from the Algerian against Fulham in Manchester City's FA Cup fourth-round win at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Riyad Mahrez starred for the Premier League champions as they progressed to the fifth-round of the FA Cup with a comeback victory against Marco Silva's men, having fallen behind after less than five minutes of action.

After crashing out of the Africa Cup of Nations group-stage with Algeria in disappointing fashion, Mahrez scored two and set up another on his return to the starting XI following his exclusion from the matchday squad against Southampton in the Premier League last month.

The 30-year-old has registered a staggering 21 direct goal contributions in 26 appearances across all competitions this season.

Speaking after his side’s 4-1 win over Fulham on Saturday, Pep Guardiola reserved special praise for Riyad Mahrez for his man-of-the-match performance against the Championship leaders.

“He (Mahrez) scores every penalty, especially under pressure. A penalty at 4-0 is easy, but last season in Dortmund (first-leg of the Champions League quarter-final), he scored (from the spot) when we were 1-0 down," said the Catalan boss, as quoted by Manchester City's official website.

"This season, (when City were) 1-0 down against Arsenal (in their 2-1 league win at the Emirates Stadium in January), he (Mahrez) scored. He has the personality to do it (score from the penalty spot under pressure)."

Guardiola's kind words for Mahrez are nothing but factual, considering the former Leicester City man has a tendency to step up in the biggest moments and come up clutch.

The Algeria international was perhaps his side's most decisive figure on their run to the club's first-ever Champions League final last season, and against Fulham on Saturday, Mahrez's spot-kick, much like his display, was right on the money.

While there was a slice of luck to his second strike, fortune favours the brave and especially a player as influential as Mahrez, when all eyes are on him .

The magisterial winger’s crucial assist for Ilkay Gundogan early on also proved vital in levelling the game for the Premier League champions against a Fulham side that looked geared up to upset the hosts on their own turf.

Mahrez’s penchant for rising to the occasion is likely to be a major factor behind Manchester City’s ambitions of lifting silverware on multiple fronts this season.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra