Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Lauds Millwall Ahead of Liverpool FA Cup Semi-Final Clash

Ahead of his side's FA Cup semi-final against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, Pep Guardiola gave his views on the game, the opportunity for his players to use Millwall's training facilities, and their run in the competition last season.

After Manchester City's 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League title decider last Sunday, several fans and pundits alike were left debating which side would end up on top when they meet each other in the FA Cup semi-final.

With both sides failing to particularly put on convincing displays in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final ties, the upcoming cup clash between the sides' has become even harder to predict.

Ahead of the upcoming battle at Wembley Stadium, Pep Guardiola was quizzed about his thoughts on the Merseyside-based outfit in his pre-match press conference.

imago1011224138h

Me and Klopp do not play, so we can’t surprise anyone. The surprise is not with the managers, it is with the players," the Catalan began.

imago1011219481h

"You overprice the managers in our decisions. The actions belong to the players. The semi-finals of the FA Cup are always hard against this side."

imago1011217822h

He continued, "Even with the top players fit and rested. I learned as a manager when you arrive in the latter stages in all competitions and you adapt to the schedule. If you want to complain about a [safety] net, you make a mistake. It is what it is.

After the Catalan gave his assessment of the challenge that presents the Sky Blues on Saturday, he went on to praise Championship side Millwall for letting them use their training facilities ahead of the much-anticipated encounter.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It is exhausting to travel from Manchester to London. The people in the club tried to find somewhere near the ground. This is why we used Millwall," Guardiola said.

imago1011087813h

"On behalf of Man City and me as a manager, we are more than grateful to Millwall to allow us to use this incredible pitch. It was in perfect condition. 

imago1011285140h

"To be here in this room, dedicated to Paul Jiggins – a legend in journalism – who passed away a few weeks ago. It was a lovely day in London. 

Pep vs Atletico Away

"Thank you, Millwall, to help us to train. We didn’t have a place. We owe them one. When they come to Manchester, we of course allow them to train at our facilities.”

Guardiola also finished by discussing his thoughts on City’s failure to reach the FA Cup final last season.

I would have loved to reach five finals," the manager joked.

"This would have been my dream. But I have no regrets. Win or lose, I am close to them. We are now one month from the end of the season. We are in two semi-finals. We are in the Premier League top of the league. We are so satisfied but it is not enough.”

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011285874h
Match Coverage

Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker Miss Out, Jack Grealish, Nathan Ake Start - Predicted Team: Man City vs Liverpool (Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final)

By Srinivas Sadhanand14 minutes ago
imago1011285140h
News

"It Is Like Basketball" - Pep Guardiola Reveals Liverpool Learning Curve Ahead of FA Cup Semi-Final

By Harry Winters2 hours ago
Pep vs Atletico Away
News

Fabrizio Romano Provides Major Update on Pep Guardiola's Future as Manchester City Manager

By Freddie Pye2 hours ago
imago1011304246h
News

"I am Going to Think About it" - Pep Guardiola Provides Early Team News Ahead of Liverpool Clash

By Adam Booker2 hours ago
imago1011284898h
News

Pep Guardiola Delivers Major Injury Update on Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker Ahead of FA Cup Semi-Final

By Harry Winters2 hours ago
imago1011270245h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Want to 'Stagger' Payments For Erling Haaland But Pay OVER £63 Million Release Clause

By Adam Booker3 hours ago
imago1011291035h
News

Manchester City 'Concerned' Fresh Injury Worry Could Miss a 'Huge Chunk' of Title Run-In

By Harry Siddall7 hours ago
imago1011285874h
News

Manchester City Star Breaks Italian TV Camera Light at Atletico Madrid After Injury Fears From Aggressive Tackling in First-Leg

By Vayam Lahoti7 hours ago