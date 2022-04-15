Pep Guardiola Lauds Millwall Ahead of Liverpool FA Cup Semi-Final Clash

Ahead of his side's FA Cup semi-final against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, Pep Guardiola gave his views on the game, the opportunity for his players to use Millwall's training facilities, and their run in the competition last season.

After Manchester City's 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League title decider last Sunday, several fans and pundits alike were left debating which side would end up on top when they meet each other in the FA Cup semi-final.

With both sides failing to particularly put on convincing displays in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final ties, the upcoming cup clash between the sides' has become even harder to predict.

Ahead of the upcoming battle at Wembley Stadium, Pep Guardiola was quizzed about his thoughts on the Merseyside-based outfit in his pre-match press conference.

IMAGO / PA Images “Me and Klopp do not play, so we can’t surprise anyone. The surprise is not with the managers, it is with the players," the Catalan began. IMAGO / Sportimage "You overprice the managers in our decisions. The actions belong to the players. The semi-finals of the FA Cup are always hard against this side."

IMAGO / Sportimage He continued, "Even with the top players fit and rested. I learned as a manager when you arrive in the latter stages in all competitions and you adapt to the schedule. If you want to complain about a [safety] net, you make a mistake. It is what it is.”



After the Catalan gave his assessment of the challenge that presents the Sky Blues on Saturday, he went on to praise Championship side Millwall for letting them use their training facilities ahead of the much-anticipated encounter.

“It is exhausting to travel from Manchester to London. The people in the club tried to find somewhere near the ground. This is why we used Millwall," Guardiola said.

IMAGO / News Images "On behalf of Man City and me as a manager, we are more than grateful to Millwall to allow us to use this incredible pitch. It was in perfect condition. IMAGO / Pressinphoto "To be here in this room, dedicated to Paul Jiggins – a legend in journalism – who passed away a few weeks ago. It was a lovely day in London.

IMAGO / NurPhoto "Thank you, Millwall, to help us to train. We didn’t have a place. We owe them one. When they come to Manchester, we of course allow them to train at our facilities.”



Guardiola also finished by discussing his thoughts on City’s failure to reach the FA Cup final last season.

“I would have loved to reach five finals," the manager joked.

"This would have been my dream. But I have no regrets. Win or lose, I am close to them. We are now one month from the end of the season. We are in two semi-finals. We are in the Premier League top of the league. We are so satisfied but it is not enough.”

