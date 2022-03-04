Pep Guardiola Lauds 'Unstoppable' Manchester United Ahead of Crucial Derby Clash

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola heaped praise on the impact Ralf Rangnick has had since taking over as Manchester United manager as the pair prepare to face each other at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Premier League leaders face local rivals Manchester United at home off the back of consecutive victories over Everton and Peterborough United, with Liverpool set to welcome West Ham to Anfield as they look to keep the pressure on Manchester City in the title run-in.

Manchester United, who sit in fourth place in the league - 19 points behind the Premier League champions - have struggled to display consistency since Ralf Rangnick took over the reigns from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the latter's sacking last year.

However, ahead of a key derby tie with the Red Devils, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted that United have made strides under Rangnick and possess the ability to hurt City on the counter attack.

IMAGO / PA IMAGES Bernardo Silva against Manchester United IMAGO / PA IMAGES John Stones and Ruben Dias

"The difference from Rangnick is the tendency already in the Premier League, Rangnick is a father of the pressing, the transitions, playing inside," the Catalan said in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"You see with Liverpool (under Jurgen Klopp) and Southampton (under Ralph Hasenhuttl) and now Jesse Marsch with Leeds, a little bit with (Thomas) Tuchel but he plays more wider.

"Most top clubs already here (in the Premier League), five or six teams are playing this way. Important ones like Liverpool, (Manchester) United, Chelsea and Southampton are doing incredibly well, Leeds now.

"The work he (Ralf Rangnick) did in Germany is exceptional, a proper school of football, Leipzig, Austria, New York, all the teams play the same. He came here and you start to see some patterns of what he wants to do."

IMAGO / PA IMAGES Pep Guardiola Manchester City won away at Everton in their last league outing.

Despite having failed to replicate their dominance over English football from the days of Sir Alex Ferguson owing to various reasons on and off the pitch, Guardiola holds the utmost respect for Manchester United for their rich history and success in the past.

The former Barcelona manager added: "All the time, (Manchester) United have been competitive. When we (Barcelona) played the Champions League final (in 2011) against Sir Alex (Ferguson), last year we were competing to be champions.

"I have always had massive respect for their (United's) history, the quality of players. Doesn't matter what happens, always a lot of respect. Doesn't matter the previous managers, always a lot of respect."

Guardiola was further quizzed on why his side has fared better against their bitter rivals away from home in recent campaigns, having won against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium just once under the Spaniard in six times of asking across all competitions.

"It's true we won more there (at Old Trafford) than here (the Etihad Stadium). No specific reason," the 51-year-old said.

"In all the games we were more performs and punished on the counter attack from a better strength and quality from (Manchester) United.

"When they can run with Cristiano (Ronaldo), with (Anthony) Elanga, (Marcus) Rashford, (Jadon) Sancho. Fernandes with them. They are unstoppable and quicker. That's why we defend for the first time deeper and counter attack."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra