Pep Guardiola Left His Manchester City Squad for TWO DAYS With One Day Training Before Newcastle Win

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reportedly left his squad alone for a couple of days, in order to come to terms with their dramatic and heartbreaking Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid last week.

After Manchester City’s woes in the Champions League continued through Real Madrid's dramatic 3-1 win in this season's semi-final, several fans pondered whether the English giants’ exit would affect them in the Premier League title race.

With Liverpool only sitting a point behind Manchester City after their 1-1 draw against Tottenham on Saturday night, the psychological damage of tasting defeat in the dying embers of Europe’s elite competition was pointed as a factor that could lead to them relinquishing their slender lead at the top of the table.

Although this proved not to be the case following a crushing 5-0 win over Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon, it has been revealed that Pep Guardiola took a relaxed approach in allowing his players to recover from their Champions League exit.

As per a report by Martin Blackburn of the Sun, Pep Guardiola gave his side a breather for a couple of days in order to come to terms with their gut-wrenching defeat to Real Madrid. It is also mentioned that the players were instructed to return to training on Saturday, in a bid to prepare sufficiently for their titanic clash against Newcastle United on Sunday evening - a game that they ultimately won with ease. While the Catalan boss' side were expected to find it far from easy against the Magpies, with Eddie Howe's side known to be the third most in-form side in the division since the turn of the year, Manchester City were dominant from start to finish.

With Liverpool sharing the spoils against Antonio Conte’s Spurs side, the win against the North-East club at the Etihad Stadium meant Manchester City took a giant stride towards retaining the Premier League crown this season.

Goals from Aymeric Laporte, Phil Foden, Rodri, and Raheem Sterling secured a 5-0 win for Manchester City, putting the reigning league champions into a strong three-point lead over Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola’s tactic of leaving his players alone to ensure they come back firing for their upcoming clash against Eddie Howe’s men ultimately proved to be key in maintaining their Premier League title aspirations and getting their form back on track.

