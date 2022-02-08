Pep Guardiola Left ‘Upset’ by Man City Players’ Night Out After Not Being Invited

Pep Guardiola gave a hilarious response to the press when asked about an emerging video on social media, showing Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker, and Riyad Mahrez enjoying a night out in Manchester on their day off.

Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, and Kyle Walker were all filmed out in Manchester City Centre on Sunday evening, with claims on social media suggesting that Grealish had been turned away from the Albert's Schloss bar for being 'too drunk'.

These claims have since been refuted by Manchester City, with Simon Bajkowski of the MEN reporting that the club were "satisfied" that "everything was above board" on Sunday evening - with the three players enjoying a meal after an apparent mix-up with the bar staff.

The trio, who had reportedly been awarded two days off along with the rest of the Manchester City squad, all returned to training on Tuesday, and are not expected to face any sanction from the club.

Grealish, Mahrez, and Walker all started for City against Fulham on Saturday, with Mahrez featuring for the first time since New Years Day - after the Algerian returned from the African Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, the former Aston Villa skipper moved to City in a record-breaking £100 million transfer in the summer and has since gone on to make 24 appearances, including 21 starts for the Blues so far this season.

Although the three players are not expected to face any sanction from the club, back in December, Pep Guardiola dropped both Phil Foden and Jack Grealish after the England duo were pictured on a night out following a 7-0 win over Leeds United.

However, when asked about the weekend's events ahead of Wednesday's game against Brentford in the Premier League, Pep Guardiola said that "The video didn't show exactly what happened," as he joked about not being invited.

"I'm so upset because they didn't invite me," joked Guardiola.

The City boss went on to say, "Next time, they can invite me hopefully. The video didn't show exactly what happened. Dinner together, sober with some mates, and some backroom staff."

