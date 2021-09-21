Pep Guardiola Linked With Sensational Return to Barcelona - Club President Shares 'Excellent Relationship' With Man City Boss

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been linked - once again- with an emotional return to former side Barcelona, amidst uncertainty surrounding the future of current coach Ronald Koeman.

Pep Guardiola is a legend of Barcelona football club.

The Catalan spent 17 years at the Camp Nou as a player and was notably a key member of Johan Cruyff’s revered ‘Dream Team’ that saw the Blaugrana claim their first-ever European Cup in 1992.

Guardiola later captained the side throughout the late 1990s and the early 2000s before leaving the club to spend his later years as a professional experiencing football in different countries.

In 2008, Pep Guardiola returned to the senior side as the manager where he oversaw his side complete an unprecedented sextuple the following year and having won 14 trophies throughout his four seasons at the helm, he is recognised as the most successful coach in the club's history.

Owing to Pep Guardiola’s immense legacy at the Catalan club, it is understandable that the current Manchester City manager will always be rumoured to return to his homeland, and with Barcelona currently in disarray, he has once again been linked with a return.

As per Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a report by Catalan outlet El Nacional, Barcelona club president Joan Laporta is understood to be eager for Pep Guardiola to return to the Blaugrana soon.

The report notes that Laporta and Guardiola share an ‘excellent relationship’ owing to the pair previously working together at the club, and it is perhaps notable that the current Barcelona club president was the man who appointed Pep Guardiola as the Barcelona manager in 2008.

Sport Witness also relay information that Laporta ‘does not intend on giving up’ on his ‘big dream’ of once again appointing Pep Guardiola as the Barcelona boss, however, the Catalan coach has consistently maintained that his time with the Catalan club is over.

Perhaps more importantly in all of this, it is definitely worth noting that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City contract is not set to expire until the summer of 2023, and as such it appears unlikely that he will leave within the next year.

Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona legacy in conjunction with the Blaugrana’s recent troubles has created a romantic narrative for some that the current Manchester City boss is the man to revitalise the Catalan club’s fortunes.

However, owing to the poor financial position of Barcelona together with the current state of their less-than-stellar squad, it would be understandable if Guardiola was reluctant to return to his hometown club in the immediate future.

