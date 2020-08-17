Pep Guardiola 'looking like' he has signed Man City contract extension

It is being suggested that Pep Guardiola has signed a short contract extension to his current Manchester City deal, according to the latest reports.

Questions had been raised over the future of the Catalan coach following Saturday's early and shock Champions League exit at the hands of Olympique Lyonnais in Lisbon. However, shortly after his agent had confirmed the coach was set to stay at the club, a new update on the future of Guardiola has emerged on Monday evening.

According to former BBC Radio Manchester commentator Ian Cheeseman, it is 'looking like' Pep Guardiola has signed a short extension to his current Manchester City deal, although this is unconfirmed.

Many fans are pointing out one previous story reported by Cheeseman earlier this year, proving his credibility in relation to club news and the sources at his disposal. Prior to the announcement of the outcome of Manchester City's CAS appeal, Cheeseman had stated that the club had been 'completely exonerated' from the allegations made against them by UEFA - a story later proved to be true.

