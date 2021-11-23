Pep Guardiola Makes Admission on Primary Manchester United Managerial Target During Man City Press Conference

Last season's Champions League finalists City only need one point in order to progress to the knock-out stages of this season's edition of Europe's premier competition, once again.

Manchester City have the opportunity to gain that elusive point on Wednesday night when they welcome a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain side to the Etihad Stadium. A win for the Blues would also confirm them as Group A winners.

In the reverse fixture, PSG came out on top in a lively affair at the Parc Des Princes courtesy of goals from Idrissa Gueye and a club-first for legendary forward, Lionel Messi.

Mauricio Pochettino gained another scalp against a familiar foe in Pep Guardiola. The two went head-to-head more regularly when the Argentine was manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

And it looks like a move back to England could be on the cards.

Despite his success in Ligue 1 so far this season, Mauricio Pochettino is being heavily linked with the vacant managerial position at Manchester United.

The Red Devils have attempted to appoint PSG's head coach on numerous occasions, but each time a certain stipulation has stood in their way.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference ahead of the game at the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola has been discussing the qualities of his managerial counterpart.

"I’m pretty sure every year the managers are better. I’m pretty sure he’s an excellent manager,” Pep Guardiola began.

He continued by explaining, "You can be a good manager and not win the trophy. You can be excellent at coaching and dealing with humans without winning titles."

