Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Pep Guardiola Makes Admission on Primary Manchester United Managerial Target During Man City Press Conference

    Pep Guardiola believes current Paris Saint-Germain manager - and primary Manchester United managerial target - Mauricio Pochettino is 'an excellent manager'.
    Author:

    Last season's Champions League finalists City only need one point in order to progress to the knock-out stages of this season's edition of Europe's premier competition, once again. 

    Manchester City have the opportunity to gain that elusive point on Wednesday night when they welcome a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain side to the Etihad Stadium. A win for the Blues would also confirm them as Group A winners.

    In the reverse fixture, PSG came out on top in a lively affair at the Parc Des Princes courtesy of goals from Idrissa Gueye and a club-first for legendary forward, Lionel Messi.

    Mauricio Pochettino gained another scalp against a familiar foe in Pep Guardiola. The two went head-to-head more regularly when the Argentine was manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

    And it looks like a move back to England could be on the cards.

    Read More

    Despite his success in Ligue 1 so far this season, Mauricio Pochettino is being heavily linked with the vacant managerial position at Manchester United. 

    The Red Devils have attempted to appoint PSG's head coach on numerous occasions, but each time a certain stipulation has stood in their way.

    Speaking during his pre-match press conference ahead of the game at the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola has been discussing the qualities of his managerial counterpart. 

    "I’m pretty sure every year the managers are better. I’m pretty sure he’s an excellent manager,” Pep Guardiola began.

    He continued by explaining, "You can be a good manager and not win the trophy. You can be excellent at coaching and dealing with humans without winning titles."

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1006948923h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Makes Admission on Primary Manchester United Managerial Target During Man City Press Conference

    41 seconds ago
    Gundo vs Club Brugge Home
    News

    Ilkay Gundogan Reveals the Biggest Challenge Awaiting Man City Ahead of Champions League Clash Against PSG

    22 minutes ago
    sipa_35944446 (1)
    News

    "He's Really a Joy to Watch!" - Ilkay Gundogan Names Man City Star Who is 'Crucial' to Club's Success

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_33553025
    News

    "I Have The Feeling Every Season" - Pep Guardiola Makes Champions League Admission Ahead of PSG Clash

    36 minutes ago
    imago1006258420h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Provides Fresh Injury Update on Key Man City Star Ahead Of PSG Clash

    1 hour ago
    Bernardo EVE
    News

    Bernardo Silva Reveals the Two Matches That 'Changed the Course' of His Career

    2 hours ago
    sipa_36225298
    News

    "I Feel At Home" - Man City Star Delivers Encouraging Verdict on Premier League Champions After Incredible Start to 'Breakthrough' Season

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35414516
    Transfer Rumours

    Premier League Club 'Step Up' Interest in Man City Striker Target - January Move Mentioned

    18 hours ago