Pep Guardiola Makes Admission Over Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia Following Barcelona Transfers

Pep Guardiola believes that Eric Garcia will become 'one of the captains of the next decade' following his move to FC Barcelona.
The young Spaniard's long awaited move to the Spanish giants was completed early last week.

Since rejecting Manchester City's desire to extend his contract last season, it's been well known that Eric Garcia wanted to move back to the club where he graduated from the famous La Masia academy.

Pep Guardiola has never hid his admiration for the 20 year-old, who has been one of the main talents the Catalan promoted from the academy to join the first team squad.

Speaking to Spanish journalist Lluís Flaquer, the Manchester City manager couldn't hide his excitement to see both Eric Garcia and Sergio Agüero play for his boyhood club.

“Agüero and Eric García are two great signings [for Barcelona], total hits. Kun is a scorer, with Eric I already told [Ronald] Koeman that he has made a spectacular signing - he will be one of the captains of the next decade." 

At only 20, Garcia has enjoyed an extremely decorated career where - despite being a part of two title winning squads - he picked up his first winners medal in last month's ceremony. 

