Pep Guardiola Makes Admission When Comparing The Premier League With The Champions League

Pep Guardiola has reiterated that the Premier League is the “most important title”, as Manchester City prepare to face Chelsea on Saturday afternoon, knowing a victory would secure a third league title in just four seasons.

A 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace last weekend meant that Manchester City moved to within three points of securing their third Premier League title of the Pep Guardiola era, and with potentially five opportunities to secure the title in the next week, a game against top four chasing Chelsea on Saturday afternoon is the first of these chances.

Despite having already secured the Carabao Cup for a fourth successive season and having qualified for their first ever Champions League final on Tuesday night, Pep Guardiola was insistent that the Premier League was the most important title in his pre-match press conference.

When asked about what the Premier League means, the Manchester City boss replied, “Always I've said the Premier League is the most important title, I would say financially for Man City qualification for the Champions League is the most important. But there is no doubt what is the most important thing.”

The Catalan went on to say, “We have four games to get two points, one victory we're going to try to get it."

"No one had thought about what United are going to do it's in our hands. We need two points to be champions," Guardiola said after Manchester United’s fixture against Liverpool was postponed last Sunday, preventing Manchester City from potentially winning the title last weekend.

