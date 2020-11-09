Pep Guardiola makes bold demand after Man City draw against Liverpool

Pep Guardiola is one manager who has openly criticised the tightly congested fixtures for all of the affected teams this season, and certainly didn't hold back in his post-match press conference on Sunday night.

After Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold sustained an injury at the Etihad Stadium, City boss Guardiola insisted that the Premier League should allow teams to make five substitutions in a match - as is currently the case in the Champions League and some domestic leagues across Europe.

Speaking about the change in rules during the post-match interaction with the media, Guardiola urged the English league's hierarchy to adopt the same policy as other football leagues in Europe. The Catalan coach expressed his concerns regarding the safety of the players.

(Photo by MARTIN RICKETT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"I don't understand, I don't know who is in charge to decide these things, but I don't know how they don't understand when all the leagues around the world except this league have five substitutions, to protect the players, to protect the footballers, to protect the physicality of playing every three days", Guardiola stated.

"Maybe this league likes to be different. The situation is unusual; it is different. That's why I am surprised, I don't understand, and since I have a microphone and people ask me about this, I will have the same theory. It's not to take advantage, it's to protect the players, today a right-back from the national team is injured for that reason, and tomorrow it will be another player."

"Today, the right-back for the national team for England is injured, and other players. It's so demanding for the players, the same argument all the time," he concluded.

(Photo by SHAUN BOTTERILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Although Manchester City dropped points for the fourth time in the Premier League this season, Pep Guardiola insisted that he is extremely happy with his team’s performance so far. He said that the Blues have only lost one match across all competitions and he looks at that as a huge upside.

"I am maybe happier than ever [with the start]. 12 games, we lost one in all competitions. We concede three penalties, today we conceded one because we didn’t learn. Hopefully this is the last time we give the opponents a penalty like this."

Manchester City stars will now take on their international duties over the next fortnight. Following the break, the Blues will prepare to take on Tottenham later this month.

