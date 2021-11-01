Pep Guardiola Makes Bold Prediction for Man City After He Leaves the Club

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claims that club stability is the key to his longevity as manager, while also being a crucial factor for life after the Catalan.

Guardiola has appeared to drop hints regarding his future in recent months, at one point even seemingly announcing that he will be leaving the club at the end of his contract in 2023.

However, in the time since, the Catalan manager has claimed that he was misunderstood and left the door open to extending his contract at the Etihad Stadium once again.

In November 2020, Pep Guardiola extended his contract by two seasons, making it possible that he could complete eight seasons at the club - a mark which he did not even come close to at Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

During the back end of last week, Pep Guardiola opened up on some of the reasons that he decided to continue in his role at Manchester City.

"This club remains so stable in many things, and I'm sure the next step, when I will be replaced, the manager will do an exceptional job because the bases are there," Guardiola explained.

He went on to say, "I extended my contract because we got results, winning back-to-back Premier League titles, many other titles."

"I couldn't be in a better place right now. I have everything to do my job as good as possible. [I am] surrounded by fantastic players."

While Guardiola and Manchester City have been incredibly successful in his five completed seasons at the Etihad, this campaign they will try to win consecutive Premier League titles for the second time - a feat only Manchester United have ever achieved.

