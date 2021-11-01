Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Pep Guardiola Makes Bold Prediction for Man City After He Leaves the Club

    Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claims that club stability is the key to his longevity as manager, while also being a crucial factor for life after the Catalan.
    Author:

    Guardiola has appeared to drop hints regarding his future in recent months, at one point even seemingly announcing that he will be leaving the club at the end of his contract in 2023.

    However, in the time since, the Catalan manager has claimed that he was misunderstood and left the door open to extending his contract at the Etihad Stadium once again. 

    In November 2020, Pep Guardiola extended his contract by two seasons, making it possible that he could complete eight seasons at the club - a mark which he did not even come close to at Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

    During the back end of last week, Pep Guardiola opened up on some of the reasons that he decided to continue in his role at Manchester City. 

    Read More

    "This club remains so stable in many things, and I'm sure the next step, when I will be replaced, the manager will do an exceptional job because the bases are there," Guardiola explained. 

    He went on to say, "I extended my contract because we got results, winning back-to-back Premier League titles, many other titles."

    "I couldn't be in a better place right now. I have everything to do my job as good as possible. [I am] surrounded by fantastic players."

    While Guardiola and Manchester City have been incredibly successful in his five completed seasons at the Etihad, this campaign they will try to win consecutive Premier League titles for the second time - a feat only Manchester United have ever achieved. 

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_35396827
    News

    Pep Guardiola Makes Bold Prediction for Man City After He Leaves the Club

    20 seconds ago
    sipa_35834985
    News

    "They Talk About Us As Being a Money Club!" - Former Man City Star Reveals Inspiring Speech Before FA Cup Semi-Final

    38 minutes ago
    sipa_35704276
    News

    “He’s Come Out of Retirement For Us!“, “And We Though Marriner Was Bad” - Lots of Man City Fans React to Champions League Announcement

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35836313
    News

    Pep Guardiola Comments on Multiple Refereeing Decisions During Man City's Defeat to Crystal Palace

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35836017
    News

    Ruben Dias Disagrees on Major Decision Made During Man City's 0-2 Defeat to Crystal Palace

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35836017
    News

    Ruben Dias Provides Honest Assessment of Man City Defeat to Crystal Palace

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35646355
    News

    Five Things We Spotted in Man City Training Ahead of Champions League Clash Against Club Brugge

    4 hours ago
    sipa_32635247
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Match Officials: Man City vs Club Brugge (Champions League)

    5 hours ago