Pep Guardiola Makes Bold Statement on Kevin De Bruyne's Form

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes that Kevin De Bruyne will regain his top form after a slow start to the season.

The recent form of the Belgian star has been a hot topic amongst Manchester City fans and pundits alike in the early months of the season.

The midfielder has not quite looked himself yet this campaign, and apart from some of his typical moments of brilliance, he has had some woeful performances.

The 30-year-old suffered two major injuries during the summer, one to the face, and one to the ankle, which could be the source of his slow start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Despite that, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes De Bruyne is not far off finding his footing once again.

"Everyone deserves to play, is ready to play," Guardiola said after Manchester City's defeat in the Carabao Cup at the hands of West Ham.

The Catalan continued, "Kevin [De Bruyne] came back from important injuries in the last part of the season and was so important vs Liverpool, Chelsea and Brugge. He was there as always. Day by day he will get his best form."

Luckily for the defending Premier League champions, De Bruyne's dip in form has not caused the team to dip altogether - through nine league matches, the Blues sit in third place and are the third-leading scorers in the division.

The fixtures will continue to come thick and fast for De Bruyne and Manchester City, with games against Crystal Palace and Club Brugge within the next seven days.

While most players might face getting dropped after such a start to the season, one may suspect Pep Guardiola will continue to play De Bruyne while he finds his way back to his top form.

