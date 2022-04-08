Pep Guardiola Makes Claim on Manchester City's 'Fake' Advantage Over Liverpool in Premier League Title Race

Manchester City's 14-point advantage over Liverpool at one stage of the ongoing season was 'fake', Pep Guardiola has claimed during a recent press conference.

After Manchester City’s dominant 1-0 win against Chelsea back in January, several fans and pundits felt the Premier League title race was done and dusted as the defending champions went 14 points clear of their closest challengers, Liverpool.

As both sides go head-to-head in a clash that is the very definition of a title decider this weekend, a potential win for Jurgen Klopp’s men at the Etihad Stadium could be key in changing the colour of the ribbons on the coveted crown.

Due to a surprise change in fortunes that has ensured that the title fight is on a knife-edge, there are many who feel that Manchester City have made a meal of their sizeable lead at the top of the table in recent weeks.

IMAGO / PA Images In an interview with the club, Pep Guardiola has explained why he could not disagree more with this school of thought. "I'm going to tell you something: 14 points (ahead), it was fake", Pep Guardiola said. IMAGO / PA Images "You were wrong. We played two more games [than Liverpool]. Fake. After analysing the games we dropped points - Crystal Palace, especially Southampton - we were brilliant, more than brilliant." "We were not effective, we were not clinical, but we were brilliant. We won 1-4 against Southampton in the FA Cup. We were miles away worse than the game where we drew 1-1 when we could've won 1-4." IMAGO / PA Images

The Manchester City manager continued, "But it's football. Unpredictable. But the way we played, the way we created chances in both games, the same at Crystal Palace - we were amazing the way we played, but it's football.”

The Catalan boss’ assessment is one that must not go unheard, as the Premier League champions have lost just one game and drawn two since their defeat to Crystal Palace on 30th October last year.

Despite dominating proceedings in their draws against both Crystal Palace and Southampton, what can be acknowledged is that Manchester City ultimately could not get the job done.

However, it would be harsh to claim that Pep Guardiola’s men have 'bottled it', when the closely-fought title race simply comes down to the fact that Liverpool are the only side in England that have been able to keep pace with this incredible City team.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube