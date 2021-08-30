Pep Guardiola Makes Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Admission Following Man United Move Announcement

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stated whether his side would have attempted to sign Cristiano Ronaldo if Manchester United hadn't secured his arrival.

Despite being heavily linked with a sensational switch to the east side of Manchester, City passed on the opportunity of bringing the 36-year-old to the Etihad Stadium, as Ronaldo has since completed a two-year move across town to Manchester United.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri confirmed that Ronaldo will leave the Turin-based side before the transfer window shuts on August 31, with just one year left on his contract with the Serie A giants.

Though it had emerged that City were in pole position to sign Ronaldo, the Premier League champions turned down the chance to sign the Portugal captain, who has returned to Old Trafford as the league's highest ever earner, according to reports.

Speaking on the subject of whether his side would have indeed added Ronaldo to their ranks if United hadn't made a late surge to land the forward, City boss Pep Guardiola said: "I don't think so," as quoted by Simon Bajkowski of Manchester Evening News.

Though it had seemed that City initially were the only side in the running to sign Ronaldo, United had stepped up their interest in bringing back their former talisman to the west side of Manchester.

However, City have showed that they don't require a classic number nine to find the back of the net over the past year, as they have done in their recent 5-0 wins over Norwich City and Arsenal in the Premier League.

Ronaldo, who had 31 direct goal involvements in 33 Serie A appearances last season, joined Juventus is 2018 for €112 million.

It was reported that City had a 'total agreement' in place to sign the Portugal international, who has made his desire to leave by informing his current side that would like to not be involved in Juventus' matchday squad against Empoli on Saturday to try and seal a move to the Etihad Stadium.

After failing in their pursuit of Tottenham forward Harry Kane, City are set to continue their title defence without having an out-and-out striker among their ranks, with Guardiola stating that he is content with the current set of attacking options at his disposal.

