Pep Guardiola Makes Crucial Statement Over Man City Future Amid Reported Barcelona Interest

As rumours of Pep Guardiola perhaps leaving Manchester City at the end of the season if his squad secures the Champions League victory continue to circulate, Pep Guardiola has shut down any talk of a departure.
Whispers in the media have suggested that Pep Guardiola may want to leave Manchester City on the ultimate high, winning the Champions League.

That accomplishment appears to be the final step in the growth of Manchester City as a squad, and as a club.

However, speaking ahead of the Champions League final against Chelsea on Saturday night, Pep Guardiola put rumours of him sailing off into the sunset to bed.

"No, I'm staying," Pep Guardiola told Spanish football journalist Ricardo Rosety when asked if the outcome of the final will change his future at Manchester City.

Rosety proceeded to ask, “No doubts?”

To which Pep Guardiola put plainly, “No, I am sure.”

Manchester City executives and fans alike will be hugely relieved at the sentiment from their manager - who only recently committed his future to the club with a new deal through to 2023, and subsequently promising seven full seasons of the Catalan boss at the Etihad stadium. 

Pep Guardiola has recently cited his relationship with the club executives, and staff, as his main reason for committing his future to the Etihad. 

"The club give me everything I need to be happy. Here I have everything." 

