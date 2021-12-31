Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Pep Guardiola Makes Last-Minute Changes to Man City Plans Prior to Arsenal Clash

    Pep Guardiola ‘changed his plans’ regarding Manchester City's training schedule ahead of the Premier League clash with Arsenal this weekend, as per a new report.
    Author:

    While their title rivals in Liverpool and Chelsea slipping up once again in their respective fixtures this week, Manchester City kept things steady, grinding out a 0-1 away win against Brentford.

    A deft Phil Foden finish, courtesy of an exquisite Kevin De Bruyne cross, was enough to extend the Sky Blues’ lead to eight points at the top of the Premier League table.

    After their victory in West London, the Mail have reported that Pep Guardiola was initially ‘set’ on keeping his Manchester City squad in the capital ahead of their New Year’s Day clash against Arsenal.

    However, the Catalan is understood to have ‘changed his plans’ - with the City contingent being allowed to travel back to Manchester to spend ‘extra time’ with their families prior to their return to London this weekend.

    Read More

    The month of December always proves to be the most gruelling period of the football calendar, as the festive period means fixtures come thick and fast - as indicated by the eight games played by the Premier League champions in all competitions. 

    This makes Pep Guardiola’s change in plans a sign of a manager who is in touch with the human side of things, considering footballers have to work overtime during a period where the large majority of the public wind down.

    This is also likely to rejuvenate his Manchester City side mentally, which is a key element of a team that aspires to win multiple trophies, considering the club are competing on three fronts at present.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1008837022h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Makes Last-Minute Changes to Man City Plans Prior to Arsenal Clash

    1 minute ago
    Laporte vs Brentford Away 3
    Transfer Rumours

    Barcelona Plan Summer Transfer for Man City Star Defender Following Ferran Torres Deal

    2 hours ago
    Cancelo 2
    News

    The Next 24 Hours For Joao Cancelo Following Burglary and Assault at Family Home

    9 hours ago
    imago1006506842h
    News

    Manchester City Release Statement Following Burglary and Assault on Defender Joao Cancelo

    10 hours ago
    imago1006608940h
    News

    Joao Cancelo 'Assaulted' by 'Four Cowards' in Attack and Robbery on Man City Defender's Home and Family

    10 hours ago
    imago1008685649h
    News

    The Latest on Arsenal vs Man City Amid Ongoing Covid-19 Outbreak at London Club

    11 hours ago
    City players cover 4
    News

    FOUR Man City First-Team Players Missing From Training on Thursday Ahead of Arsenal Clash

    13 hours ago
    imago1008166436h
    News

    Man City Midfielder Returns to First-Team Training in Timely Fitness Boost Ahead of FA Cup Third Round Clash

    13 hours ago