Pep Guardiola makes major claim over the abilities of his Man City squad ahead of PSG clash

Pep Guardiola has claimed that Manchester City do not have individual players who are capable of winning football matches on their own, while speaking to French media ahead of his side's Champions League semi-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain this week.

The current Premier League leaders are now putting preparations together for their first appearance in the last-four of the competition since 2016, when they crashed out at the hands of Real Madrid by a single goal.

This time round, the confidence couldn't be higher going into Wednesday's clash in the French capital. Manchester City will go into the game off the back of a Carabao Cup success against Tottenham, and also holding a ten-point gap at the top of the Premier League table.

Speaking to French media outlet Canal+, as relayed by Get French Football News, Pep Guardiola admitted that unlike PSG who have the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at their disposal, he does not have individuals capable of winning matches on their own.

Guardiola said, "When people ask me to speak about players, about their qualities, I always respond with the same thing: you just have to watch. Turn your TV on and enjoy."

He continued by praising Belgian international Kevin de Bruyne, whom he likens to a knife in the way that he is able to spot passes during a game. The Manchester City manager continued, "Kevin… He is like a knife, we say in Spanish. When he decides to go for it, he sees passes and the game.”

“We maybe don’t have a single player who is capable to win a game all on his own like Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappé or Neymar. But the average level of my players is so high that no replacement throws the team off balance", the boss closed.

Fortunately for Pep Guardiola, the Manchester City boss has a full compliment of players available for the game in midweek, following the return of Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne to full training late last week.

De Bruyne was able to register almost an entire 90 minutes of game time under the Wembley arch at the weekend, and should be at his maximum fitness going into Wednesday night's Champions League clash.

