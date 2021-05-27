Pep Guardiola Makes Phil Foden Comparison With Barcelona Legend and Current Star Ahead of Champions League Final

Pep Guardiola has made yet another staggering comparison between rising Manchester City star Phil Foden, and Barcelona legend and overall football icon Lionel Messi.

The Stockport-born playmaker has been instrumental to the success of the Premier League champions this season, across all competitions, and is never short of praise from teammates, fans, and pundits alike.

But one question that has always been asked is how good can he really become, and what sort of heights can he hit within the game? Well, Pep Guardiola certainly has incredibly high hopes for the 20 year-old, and once again compared him with an all-time great.

Speaking to BT Sport and Rio Ferdinand ahead of the Champions League final, the former Manchester United defender recalled a quote Pep Guardiola once made regarding Foden, and asked what the Catalan really meant by that.

READ MORE: Barcelona legend reveals 'regret' at not joining Man City in 2017

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano provides crucial update on Pep Guardiola's future

Speaking ahead of the 2019/2020 season, Pep Guardiola infamously claimed, "He (Phil Foden) is the most talented player I have ever seen."

When asked by Rio Ferdinand what he meant by this, given the fact he has trained the likes of Lionel Messi, Guardiola responded, "Well, the best is Messi, first."

"Second, I didn't meet Leo Messi at 17 years-old when I met Phil (Foden), and that age, I've never seen a player with this potential. But you have to see it on the pitch and on the biggest stages."

READ MORE: Agent reveals Man City possibility to client during restaurant meeting

READ MORE: Kyle Walker reveals Man City 'turmoil' following defeats

Many have regarded the current season to be Phil Foden's true breakthrough season, and not many could argue against that, given his impact on some of the biggest games that Manchester City have taken on.

The youngster scored vital goals at Anfield, Stamford Bridge, and the Emirates Stadium, while also scoring two goals across both legs of the quarter-final clash with Borussia Dortmund, before playing an instrumental role in the semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra