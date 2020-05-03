Pep Guardiola makes pledge to Man City amid plans for the Premier League season to resume

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has 'assured' the club that he is ready to be on the touchline next month, should the Premier League resume, say the Express.

Guardiola's mother Dolors Sala Carrio tragically passed away on 6 April after contracting Covid-19. However, the Catalan is said to be prepared to coach City if the league action is restarted in the next month.

(LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP/Getty Images)

A source close to the club is alleged to have said: “Pep will be in charge of the team when the season restarts. This is obviously still a traumatic time for him and his family – but he took a lot of comfort from the messages of support he received after his mother passed away.

'The hope at the club is that football can play a role in helping the country to return to some kind of normality', concluded the source.

This follows other reports that City have no objections to football restarting in the near future, so long as it is deemed safe to do so by the authorities.

