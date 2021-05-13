Pep Guardiola Makes Premier League Prediction Ahead of Next Season Regarding Chelsea, Liverpool, Leicester and Arsenal

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reflected on his successful stint as manager at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday afternoon, while also making a prediction ahead of next season's title race, speaking ahead of a trip to Newcastle on Friday night.

Pep Guardiola has racked up a boatload of trophies in his time as Manchester City boss.

Since joining the club at the start of the 2016/2017 season, the club has secured three Premier League crowns, one FA Cup, and four Carabao Cup titles - making him the club’s most successful manager of all-time.

In a press conference ahead of the trip to Tyneside on Friday night, Pep Guardiola reflected on the incredible five seasons.

“I feel especially so good, these people from the five years. We make a big picture in the last ten years, we've won five. That's incredible. It's more important than just this title. We've been in the Champions League for a lot of seasons,” he said, as relayed by the Manchester Evening News’ Joe Bray.

He continued, “To win five in a decade in this country is massive. The players, sporting directors, many people working at this club to achieve it. We have ambition, we sustain the success, the work ethic and many things for a long time. Three in four years I never expected, everything changes in this country but always we were there.”

The Manchester City boss put out a warning to his side, and the rest of the Premier League, that their closest enemy of recent years will be back next season and ready to compete once again.

“Last season, Liverpool were unstoppable. Every season we are close, next season we want to be close again. Every season I have the feeling everyone is stronger, every year. Liverpool will be back next season, they have been unlucky.”

He went on to say, “Chelsea, Leicester, Arsenal with Mikel they will make a step forward. Many clubs. Look at West Ham, how good they play this season. Many clubs, it's a massive achievement this season.”

Pep Guardiola is now only two weeks away from a bid to secure the one final trophy that has eluded him since his days at Barcelona, the Champions League. Chelsea await in the showpiece final, which has been moved to Porto in Portugal on May 29th.

