Pep Guardiola makes PSG Champions League clash prediction during press conference

Pep Guardiola says that “nobody can control the chaos”, as he was questioned on how Manchester City can avoid similar events to 2019 in Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final second-leg against PSG.

Pep Guardiola says that “nobody can control the chaos”, as he was questioned on how Manchester City can avoid similar events to 2019 in Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final second-leg against PSG.

Manchester City will take a 2-1 lead into just their second ever Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night, having crashed out at the quarter-final stages in the past three seasons.

Speaking ahead of the return fixture, Pep Guardiola said that the “the second leg semi final is always the toughest game, more than the final,” when he was asked about his worries ahead of welcoming PSG to the Etihad Stadium.

When questioned about his worries and what concerns he has ahead of the game, Pep Guardiola replied, “A few things. At the same time a lot of things I'm incredible optimistic. When we arrive in these stages, I'm more calm than before. I try to enjoy it. The players trained well today, yesterday. Everyone wants to play and help. We go out to win. I take a look, you know the quality of the opponent.”

READ MORE: Ruben Dias' inspiring half-time call to Man City teammates vs PSG

READ MORE: Champions League triumph would not be greatest Man City moment

The Catalan went on to explain, “The second leg semi final always the toughest game, more than the final. We are going to control our emotions to do exactly what we have to do. This is what I'm looking for, to try to convince the players that's the best way to win this game.”

As well as his worries, Pep Guardiola was also asked about his emotions, as he said “emotions means you can't predict a game, but it can be completely different to what you expect. You can't play 90 minutes like we played the second half. It's not going to happen, it will be tough, we will suffer. I'm sure we will react well and impose. It comes from inside, visualise what we have to do. It's not different from what we've done over the last eight months, we don't demand anything special.”

Pep Guardiola continued by saying, “How big will be our good moments will be the difference. After that belongs to the players, the desire to do something nice for us, to make a step forward, to individually say we will win the game.”

READ MORE: Kylian Mbappe fitness latest ahead of Man City clash

READ MORE: Ousmane Dembele has labelled one Man City forward as 'incredible'

Manchester City crashed out to Spurs at the Etihad Stadium in 2019, due to late drama courtesy of VAR, and when asked if his squad can avoid a repeat of such chaos ensuing, Pep Guardiola simply said, "Nobody can control the chaos. I can't predict what happens tomorrow. I would love to tell you but I don't know. It's the past, different teams, different clubs, different players, different moments."

More coverage from Monday afternoon's press conference can be found on mcfcxtra.com

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra