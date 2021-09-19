Pep Guardiola Makes Raheem Sterling Prediction for Current Season Despite Ongoing Uncertainty

Pep Guardiola believes that Raheem Sterling can, once again, find his superb form of recent seasons despite ongoing uncertainty over the abilities of the winger.

The England winger propelled himself to one of the top talents in European football between 2017 and 2020 - scoring 55 Premier League goals in three seasons.

However, Raheem Sterling's form has dipped in recent seasons, with a goal tally of only 10 in the 2020/21 season.

In recent months, Sterling has excelled when playing for England, and has worked his way back into the minds of Manchester City fans - and more importantly manager Pep Guardiola.

The Catalan pointed out how vital Raheem Sterling has been in Manchester City's recent success over the past few seasons, speaking to the press earlier this week.

“Do you know how many incredible successes we had in the last few seasons? They would have been impossible without Raheem. He is so important," Guardiola told reporters.

He continued, “He reached incredibly high standards. I tell him this is the standards we need and I am pretty sure he will get it. If he is able to do it, he will and I am so optimistic he will do a great season.”

The 26-year-old appears to have fallen down the pecking order in Manchester City's winger ranks, with new signing Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus being the wide players of choice for Pep Guardiola so far this season.

However, with the Blues entering a stretch of the season with consistent midweek games, the 27-year-old will likely get his chance to prove himself worthy of a spot back in the regular starting XI.

