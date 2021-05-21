Pep Guardiola Makes Ruben Dias Prediction After Receiving Footballer of the Year Award

Pep Guardiola gave his congratulations to a player he believes will be voted one of Manchester City's next captains, after Ruben Dias received the prestigious FWA Footballer of the Year award earlier this week.

The Portuguese international has enjoyed a stellar debut season in England, transforming Manchester City's defence, and playing a vital role in their Premier League and Carabao Cup triumphs.

He was quite aptly voted the Football Writers' Associations player of the year earlier this week and Pep Guardiola has been speaking about what they knew about Dias when they signed him from Benfica last summer.

"It wasn't expected, we knew about his quality. Especially how he is helping the guys. The defender how he helps the problem, the partnership with his partner but also like the wingers."

Pep Guardiola continued, "He's always thinking about football, he's so young. I'm sure, maybe I'm wrong, the backroom staff we pick as one of the captains because he always wants to help. He has bad moments, enjoys the good moments for his mates. A big congratulations for this award."

READ MORE: An exclusive look into Man City's 2021/2022 kits

READ MORE: What sources in Germany have said about Ilkay Gundogan's injury

The boss was also asked to speak about how Ruben Dias has assumed a leadership role amongst the group in such a short time.

"He's a man of communication on and off the pitch. You feel it. The club doesn't give you a role as a leader, it comes from inside. If it's not real the people realise it," Pep Guardiola began.

"He takes a responsibility in the good and bad moments. At his age, it comes from his dad and mum, all his teammates and manager at Benfica. He's always thinking to improve. The feeling comes every day in training, how the prepare, the way he eats, thinking he can do better."

He continued, "That's why he will have success, in the bad moments he won't be depressed, will accept he's not been good and can improve. The corrections are for his best, not because he feels like being aggressive or guilty. He's having success in his career."

The 24-year-old could still yet add to his incredible debut season when he'll be a certain starter in Manchester City's Champions League final with Chelsea on May 29th.

More press conference coverage is available now on mcfcxtra.com

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra