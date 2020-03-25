Pep Guardiola makes €1 million donation towards Barcelona COVID-19 fight

Pep Guardiola, a Catalan himself, has donated to a campaign sponsored by the Barcelona College of Physicians in order to provide protective equipment for doctors and nurses fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in Barcelona.

As of Tuesday evening, Spain has the second-most new cases behind the USA, and the second-most new deaths behind Italy.

The 'Angel Soler Daniel' foundation had only raised €33,000 before Pep Guardiola's substantial donation, according to the College.

Other big names in the football world have also supported the fight against the global health crisis, including Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, and Cristiano Ronaldo - all of whom have also donated €1 million.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra