City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Pep Guardiola makes €1 million donation towards Barcelona COVID-19 fight

Danny Lardner

Pep Guardiola, a Catalan himself, has donated to a campaign sponsored by the Barcelona College of Physicians in order to provide protective equipment for doctors and nurses fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in Barcelona.

As of Tuesday evening, Spain has the second-most new cases behind the USA, and the second-most new deaths behind Italy.

The 'Angel Soler Daniel' foundation had only raised €33,000 before Pep Guardiola's substantial donation, according to the College.

fulham-fc-v-manchester-city-premier-league

Other big names in the football world have also supported the fight against the global health crisis, including Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, and Cristiano Ronaldo - all of whom have also donated €1 million.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City midfielder registers interest in studying for UEFA coaching badges

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has registered an interest in studying for his UEFA A and B coaching badges.

Danny Lardner

Man City 'looking with interest' at Serie A defender amid rival interest from Everton

Man City manager Pep Guardiola is 'looking with interest' at developments in Italy as Everton are allegedly mulling a move for Kalidou Koulibaly, say Gazzetta della Sport.

markgough96

Manchester City confirm they will pay match day casual staff amid uncertainty following COVID-19 outbreak

Manchester City have emailed their casual workers to confirm that they will be paid for the remainder of the season, after the COVID-19 pandemic has kept them away from the Etihad.

Danny Lardner

Juventus 'mad about' Man City forward - but club unlikely to part with 'untouchable' star

Serie A giants Juventus are 'mad about' Man City striker Gabriel Jesus as a possible Gonzalo Higuain replacement, say Gazzetta dello Sport.

markgough96

Man City to reject any approach for star winger - PSG plotting £80 million deal

Manchester City are set to reject any approaches for winger Riyad Mahrez in the summer; with the Algerian settling nicely in the City side.

Harry Winters

Pep Guardiola identifies Villarreal defender as a potential target - Man United and Barcelona also interested

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has identified Villarreal defender Pau Torres as a potential target for the summer window.

Nathan Allen

Man City winger amongst the highest-paid players in the world - €33 million a year earnings

One Manchester City player is amongst France Footballs elite list of the highest paid footballers.

Nathan Allen

Man City 'remain interested' in Napoli midfielder - €100 million fee mentioned

Manchester City reportedly 'remain interested' in Napoli star Fabian Ruiz; but the owner has set a high valuation on the midfielder.

Nathan Allen

Man City’s interest in Brescia wonderkid ‘isn’t a secret’ – summer departure now ‘appears certain’

Brescia starlet Sandro Tonali has reportedly caught the eye of numerous big clubs including Manchester City, whose interest in the midfielder ‘isn’t a secret’.

Alex Farrell

Man City to compete with Barcelona and Juventus to sign “the new Verratti”

Manchester City are interested in PSG youngster Edouard Michut; but are facing fierce competition from Barcelona and Juventus.

DanielBower