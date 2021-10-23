Pep Guardiola Makes Surprising Admission on Raheem Sterling's Form Amidst Future Uncertainty

Pep Guardiola has been discussing the form of Raheem Sterling, amidst what is potentially the player's most uncertain time during his Manchester City career to date.

It's fair to say Raheem Sterling has dominated the Manchester City headlines in the past few weeks.

The England international has struggled to recapture some of the dazzling form he has displayed in previous seasons - scoring only once in 12 appearances so far this campaign.

His confidence looks to be at an all-time low, and it has led to various outlets reporting that it could be time for Raheem Sterling to move on and find a fresh challenge - potentially elsewhere in Europe.

The player himself even admitted in a recent interview that he would be 'open' to a move away, if it brought him more regular game time.

However, before Manchester City's clash with Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, Pep Guardiola has been discussing all things Raheem Sterling with Sky Sports - and he may have given Blues fans some optimism.

"I am going to tell you something about Raheem [Sterling]: The last three weeks, one month was one of the best moments that he's had on the pitch in the last year or year and a half I would say," the Catalan explained.

"The way he's training, behaving, on the pitch he plays 20-25 minutes and has four or five chances."

"He didn't score, one day he'll score again. And now he's back, in terms of I see him really well, a long time I didn't see him."

Fans have taken these comments in two very different ways.

On the one hand, some Manchester City fans are seeing this as a sign from the manager that Sterling is working as hard as possible to regain his place in the team, and his form in training is starting to improve.

However, other sections of the fanbase were keen to point out the fact Pep Guardiola has unusually called out the 27-year-old's bad form is not a good sign.

